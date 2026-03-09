Cattle Raisers PAC 2026 primary election results

Cattle Raisers PAC, the political action committee for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, had a successful 2026 primary election at the state and federal levels. Cattle Raisers PAC endorsed 144 candidates and had a success rate of over 96%.

Cattle Raisers PAC engaged directly with candidates across the state and backed those who support key issues facing Texas ranchers and landowners.

During the 2026 primary election, 4.5 million voters cast their ballot in Texas, surpassing past midterm elections. Turnout was divided between 2.3 million ballots in the Democratic primary and nearly 2.2 million on the Republican side, marking the first time with higher Democratic turnout since the 2020 primary. Texas has roughly 18.7 million registered voters.

This election was crucial for many statewide elected officials. Incumbent U.S. Senator John Cornyn will face Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a runoff to determine who will meet Democratic candidate James Talarico in the general election. Governor Greg Abbott won his primary election easily and will face Democratic candidate Gina Hinojosa in November. Cattle Raisers PAC endorsed Texas Agriculture Commissioner candidate Nate Sheets who defeated incumbent Sid Miller. While Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock lost to Don Huffines, who clinched the GOP nomination without a runoff. The Texas Attorney General Republican primary race is headed to a runoff with State Sen. Mayes Middleton and Congressman Chip Roy on the ballot.

New Texas congressional districts meant significant change in the U.S. House. Cattle Raisers PAC endorsed Republicans Jessica Hart Steinmann, District 8 (Conroe) and Mark Teixeira, District 21 (Dripping Springs) and both won their primaries. Cattle Raisers PAC also endorsed Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain, District 9 (Deer Park) and Tom Sell, District 19 (Lubbock) who are both headed to a runoff in May.

The Texas State Senate had 16 seats up for reelection this cycle. Only three incumbent senators had primary opponents. These three candidates were endorsed by Cattle Raisers PAC and won their races. In addition to those successes, Rep. Trent Ashby won his primary in Senate District 3 (Lufkin) to replace State Sen. Robert Nichols.

Texas House of Representatives Cecil Bell Jr., District 3 (Magnolia); Stan Kitzman, District 85 (Pattison); and Chris Turner, District 101 (Grand Prairie) lost their primary races. All were endorsed by Cattle Raisers PAC. Highly contested primary races were Reps. Angelia Orr, District 13 (Hillsboro); Will Metcalf, District 16 (Conroe); Stan Gerdes, District 17 (Smithville); and Ken King, District 88 (Canadian).

Primary election runoffs will take place on May 26, 2026.

