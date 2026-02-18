Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo to increase registration prices Feb. 20 

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 18, 2026) — Early-bird registration pricing and official hotel room blocks for the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo will close Feb. 20. The annual event, hosted by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, will take place March 27-29 in downtown Fort Worth and is open to all ranchers, landowners, farmers and wildlife managers.

The convention weekend begins with the School for Successful Ranching, offering 30 hours of practical educational sessions. The two-day expo will feature more than 180,000 square feet of trade show space, including industry exhibitors, live cattle demonstrations and entertainment.

ESPN reporter Marty Smith will headline the event, joined by industry leaders discussing market trends, policy updates and innovations in agriculture.

Attendees are encouraged to register and secure lodging before the Feb. 20 deadline to receive discounted rates and access to the official hotel room blocks.

For more information and to register, visit cattleraisersconvention.com.