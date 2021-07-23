Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo kicks off in Fort Worth

More than 4,500 cattle raisers, landowners and industry partners have gathered in downtown Fort Worth to connect, learn and shop at the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo, hosted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

The event officially kicked off at 8 a.m. with “Agricultural Expectations with the Biden Administration,” featuring Colin Woodall, chief executive officer of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Next, the School for Successful Ranching began. The school boasts more than 30 hours of educational content this year.

The expo also opened this morning. The largest beef cattle-specific trade show in the region has 250 companies represented in the more than 55,000-square foot hall.

It’s not too late to attend tomorrow. Stop by the registration desk on your way in to buy a Saturday only registration. Have limited time or are only interested in the expo? TSCRA members can get a free expo only pass at the registration desk.

Follow along with the event on the association’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds and look for a recap in The Cattleman magazine this fall.