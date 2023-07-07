Cattle Raisers congratulates 44 Farms for national seedstock award

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association nominee named Beef Improvement Federation Seedstock Producer of the Year

44 Farms, an Angus seedstock operation in Cameron, received the Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Seedstock Producer of the Year Award on July 5 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The ranch was nominated by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association for the 2023 BIF Research Symposium annual awards program.

The BIF Seedstock Producer of the Year Award, developed in 1972, recognizes outstanding seedstock producers pursuing excellence and continuous improvement in cattle breeding. Applicants are selected based on their commitment to genetic advancement, data-driven breeding programs and their impact on the industry. The award solicits applications globally to further the BIF mission of improving the industry through greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.

“Congratulations to 44 Farms on their well-deserved recognition as the recipient of the BIF Seedstock Producer of the Year Award,” Arthur Uhl, TSCRA president said. “TSCRA takes great pride in having nominated a ranch dedicated to doing things the right way, providing Angus genetics and innovation to producers across the country. 44 Farms is not only driven to be successful in their own operations, but to empower ranchers with the right genetics, data and tools to feed America. We applaud their outstanding work and congratulate them on this remarkable achievement.”

Bob McClaren serves as the current president and chief executive officer of 44 Farms, which includes Angus Strong Genetics, a program providing herd sires with balanced genetic profiles, performance, and carcass results. These popular genetics fuel the renowned Prime Pursuits program where 44 Farms collaborates with over 1,100 ranchers from 26 states, supplying cattle to deliver beef to approximately 565 Walmart stores across the Southeast. The company also has a successful retail arm, supplying choice and prime beef direct to consumers and in top restaurants across the country.

