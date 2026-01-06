Cattle Raisers congratulate Justin Benavidez on USDA appointment

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 6, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. today released the following statement on the appointment of Dr. Justin Benavidez to Chief Economist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA):

“Dr. Justin Benavidez is a long-time friend of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, and we are confident as USDA Chief Economist he will continue to ensure high-quality, useful data is delivered to cattle raisers. Our business decisions and livelihoods rely on accurate economic analysis, and we look forward to continue working with him in his new role.”

###