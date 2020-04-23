Cattle raisers applaud the passage of new COVID-19 relief

FORT WORTH, Texas — Robert McKnight, Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), issued the following statement after Congressional passage of the Paycheck Protection Program Increase Act of 2020:  

“I applaud everyone within the Trump administration and Congress for continuing to address the needs of cattle producers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s passage of the Paycheck Protection Program Increase Act will not only replenish funds for the Paycheck Protection Program, but will also allow agricultural producers to access the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program for the first time.

“Access to these low-interest, forgivable loan programs are vital for many cow-calf producers trying to maintain their operations during the crisis and will help ensure consumers continue to get the beef they demand.”

covid19, Issues & Policy, News Releases

