Cattle raisers applaud Texas Legislature for passage of strengthened Right to Farm provisions for rural Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) today praised the passage of House Bill (HB) 2308, the Texas Rural Right to Farm Bill. The legislation protects Texas agricultural operations from unwarranted nuisance and other legal and governmental actions.

“Texas is growing at a rapid pace and bringing with it new pressures to cattle raisers across the state,” said TSCRA First Vice-President Carl Ray Polk. “The Right to Farm statute has not been updated in over a decade and does not adequately protect our members from the ever-expanding list of legal challenges used against them. The hard work and leadership of Rep. Trent Ashby and Sen. Charles Perry carried this legislation, as well as the leadership of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan.”

This legislation provides protections that allow agricultural operations to continue and grow, while simultaneously ensuring the food security of Texas. HB 2308 was championed by Rep. Trent Ashby and Sen. Charles Perry.

“As a private landowner and rural Texan, I was honored to play a role in helping to protect agricultural operations in rural areas from unwarranted nuisance restrictions and other legal challenges,” said Rep. Ashby. “House Bill 2308 not only strengthens protections for agriculture operations, but also reaffirms our commitment to the farmers and ranchers who play a critical role in delivering the food and fiber to our growing population.”

“Texas farmers and ranchers who provide our food, fiber, and fuel deserve protections against unnecessary actions intended to halt or restrain them,” said Sen. Perry. “HB 2308 does just that – prevents nuisance actions such as lawsuits or injunctions that could easily put them out of business. Coming from a predominantly rural district, it is my job to help garner those protections down here in Austin.”

HB 2308 was authored by Reps. Trent Ashby, Ernest Bailes, Glenn Rogers, Stan Kitzman, and Briscoe Cain. Co-authors included Reps. Brad Buckley, R.D. “Bobby” Guerra, Cole Hefner, Kyle Kacal, Janie Lopez, Eddie Morales, Jared Patterson, David Spiller, and Cody Vasut.

Sen. Charles Perry sponsored HB 2308 in the Texas Senate. Sen. César Blanco was a co-sponsor.

