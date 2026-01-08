Cattle Raisers applaud new dietary guidelines for Americans

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 7, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. released the following statement after the announcement of the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and U.S. Secretary Department of Agriculture Brooke Rollins:

“Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association applauds the Trump Administration for encouraging Americans to prioritize protein with every meal. Cattle Raisers will continue to produce a highly nutritious protein, ensuring consumers have access to safe, affordable and wholesome beef.

Beef provides essential nutrients that support healthy growth and development, and we appreciate dietary guidelines that are grounded in sound science, recognizing the important role animal agriculture plays in nourishing families across our nation.”

###