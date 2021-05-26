Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame inductees to be honored at 2021 Cattle Industry Convention

Awards Banquet in Nashville, Tenn. on Aug. 9

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (May 26, 2021) – Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame inductees and award winners will be honored on Aug. 9, 2021, during the 12th annual banquet, held in conjunction with the nation’s largest cattle industry gathering. The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet will precede the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, to be held in Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 10-12.

The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame was established in 2009 to honor the exceptional visionary men and women who have made lasting contributions to the cattle-feeding industry. Inductees for 2021 are Johnny Trotter, president and CEO of Bar-G Feedyard in Hereford, Texas, and Steve Gabel, founder of Magnum Feedyard in Wiggins, Colo.

Dr. Gary C. Smith, visiting professor in the Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M University, will receive the Industry Leadership Award. George Eckert with Green Plains Cattle Company in Garden City, Kan., and Gaspar Martinez with Harris Feeding Company in Coalinga, Calif., will receive the Arturo Armendariz Distinguished Service Award.

“I’m excited we can gather in person to recognize this year’s honorees who have devoted their careers to preserving our mission and improving production practices in the industry,” said Cliff Becker, senior vice president, Farm Journal and Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame board member. “We can’t wait to honor these men who have made extraordinary contributions to the cattle feeding industry.”

Attendees of the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet will find it convenient to stay in Nashville for the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, which starts the next day. That event will feature important industry meetings, motivational speakers, valuable education, music and entertainment, a massive trade show, producer recognition, a Cowboy’s Night at the Opry and much more.

Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet tickets are $200 per person in addition to convention registration. All proceeds from banquet ticket sales and corporate sponsorships benefit future Hall of Fame initiatives. As an added incentive, Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet attendees will receive a $50 discount on their Cattle Industry Convention registration, courtesy of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

Information on the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, including tickets to the 2021 Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet, can be found at http://convention.ncba.org. Ticket sales and convention registration open June 1, 2021. For more information on the Hall of Fame visit www.cattlefeeders.org.