Casey Matzke named 2025–2026 president-elect of American National CattleWomen

DENVER, CO — The American National CattleWomen (ANCW) proudly announces Casey Matzke of Rosanky, Texas, as the 2025–2026 President-Elect. A lifelong advocate for agriculture and a dynamic leader at the local, state, and national levels, Matzke brings a deep commitment to membership engagement and youth education in the beef industry.

Born and raised in Wharton, Texas, Matzke’s passion for the cattle industry ignited during her time at Texas A&M University, where she took an Animal Science class that set her on her path. As a student, she quickly became involved in the Aggie Collegiate CattleWomen, serving as Treasurer and President, laying the foundation for a future of service and leadership in the beef community.

Matzke’s leadership journey has spanned nearly a decade with Texas CattleWomen, where she has held nearly every major office—including Vice President, President-Elect, President, and Past President—and currently serves as an At-Large Member of the Executive Board and as Membership Chair. She was instrumental in founding 11 new local CattleWomen groups across the state and helped launch the Grilling 101 program, inspired by her internship with the Texas Beef Council. Her exceptional service earned her the 2018 Texas CattleWomen of the Year Award.

At the national level, Matzke has served on the ANCW Board of Directors for five years, three as an At-Large Member and two representing her state. In 2024, she served as ANCW Vice President and Membership Chair and played an active role on the Ways and Means Committee.

“Casey is a tireless champion for women in agriculture and a true embodiment of servant leadership,” said ANCW President Nikki Weston. “Her energy, vision, and strong grassroots connections will be an invaluable asset as she prepares to step into the role of President in 2026.”

Matzke holds a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science and Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University and is currently completing her master’s degree in Animal Science. She lives in Rosanky, Texas, with her daughter—who shares her love for the industry—and works for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, where she educates Texans on agricultural practices and the value of the beef community.

“I am honored and humbled to step into the role of President-Elect,” said Matzke. “ANCW has shaped my life in countless ways, and I am excited to give back by helping grow our membership, empower young women, and strengthen our connection to the industry we love.”

To learn more about American National CattleWomen and its leadership initiatives, visit www.ancw.org.

###