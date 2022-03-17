Cameron man sentenced in case of forgery

Kenneth Paul Kirk will serve two years for forged checks

Cameron, Texas ­­– Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Ranger Hal Dumas assisted Milam County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation which led to the conviction of Kirk on three counts of passing a forged check.

20th Judicial District Judge John W. Youngblood sentenced Kirk to two years confinement and ordered him to pay $150,000 in restitution to multiple victims. Kirk will be eligible for Shock Probation after 180 days in state jail.

Kirk surrendered himself to authorities Nov. 6, 2018, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Kirk endorsed three checks and cashed them at a local convenience store, pocketing more than $10,000.