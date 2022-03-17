Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Cameron man sentenced in case of forgery

Kenneth Paul Kirk will serve two years for forged checks

Cameron, Texas ­­– Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Ranger Hal Dumas assisted Milam County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation which led to the conviction of Kirk on three counts of passing a forged check.

20th Judicial District Judge John W. Youngblood sentenced Kirk to two years confinement and ordered him to pay $150,000 in restitution to multiple victims. Kirk will be eligible for Shock Probation after 180 days in state jail.

Kirk surrendered himself to authorities Nov. 6, 2018, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Kirk endorsed three checks and cashed them at a local convenience store, pocketing more than $10,000.

