Brooke Rollins to return to Fort Worth for 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo  

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 25, 2026) – For the second consecutive year, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the oldest and largest livestock association in the Southwest, today announced U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will address attendees at the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. Rollins will speak during the association’s Annual Membership Meeting this Saturday, March 28 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The return of Rollins to the event underscores the strong relationship between TSCRA and federal leadership at a time when cattle producers are navigating complex challenges across the industry.

The 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, held March 27–29 in Fort Worth, brings together thousands of cattle raisers, landowners, wildlife managers and industry partners from across the Southwest for a weekend of education, policy discussions and networking.

“We are honored to welcome our friend, Secretary Rollins back to the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo for the second year,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association First Vice President Stephen Diebel. “At a time when cattle raisers are facing critical issues ranging from trade and emerging threats like New World screwworm, her willingness to return and engage directly with our members speaks volumes. From market pressures to broader policy discussions, including dietary guidelines, these conversations matter and she understands the real-world impact on our industry.”

Rollins, a native of Glen Rose, has deep ties to the state’s agricultural community and a longstanding friend of TSCRA. She has worked closely with association leadership on key policy issues and continues to champion priorities important to cattle raisers, landowners and rural economies.

The 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo will also feature a 250-exhibitor trade show, more than 30 hours of educational programming through the School for Successful Ranching, the Cattle Raisers Dinner & Dance and a host of additional events.

To learn more or register, visit cattleraisersconvention.com.

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