Brooke Rollins returns to Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo in 2026  

TSCRA leadership poses with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins at the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 28, 2026) — For the second year in a row, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins addressed thousands of cattle raisers, landowners and industry leaders today during the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s Annual Membership Meeting held at the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

“We were honored to again welcome our friend Secretary Rollins to the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Stephen Diebel. “She has been a champion for cattle producers and landowners during her first year leading U.S. agriculture, and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”

Secretary Rollins, a native Texan from Glen Rose, is a friend of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and has a long history of championing rural priorities.

“This organization has been bold and courageous in some of your decisions, and I thank you for that,” Rollins said. “That’s what it’s going to take to save America, to save our industry, to preserve rural America and to preserve this way of life.”

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association represents more than 28,000 cattle raisers and is the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest. The association has a reputation for protecting private property rights and works with federal agencies, including the USDA, on policy matters that impact cattle raisers.

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