Bexar County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent receives top beef award 

Sam Womble recognized as a leader in local beef education.

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 12, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today awarded Sam Womble, a Bexar County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent, as the 2025 Outstanding County Extension Agent – Beef at the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo held in Fort Worth April 11-13.

The award was created to recognize Texas’ most dedicated and effective local educators in cattle production who work alongside landowners to advance stewardship of land and livestock across Texas and is presented every year at the association’s annual membership meeting

“Sam Womble is an outstanding example of the value Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agents can provide to beef producers through innovative programming,” said TSCRA First Vice President Stephen Diebel. “His commitment to engaging producers through research-driven content tailored to improve their operations has significantly contributed to the economic viability and long-term success of beef production in Bexar County.”

In his 28 years of experience as a county extension agent, Womble has worked to develop high-impact, data-driven programming tailored to beef producer needs— exploring topics such as pasture management, reproduction, finances and policy awareness.

Through 68 impactful educational events held throughout his career, he has equipped cattle producers with the knowledge necessary for success in his county and beyond. Womble’s inclusion of research-driven programming has also offered producers real-world insights into land management, stocking rate and economic decision making. All the while, he is dedicated to innovative outreach, leveraging the Ag News and Views blog to keep producers informed.

“We are proud to recognize what the hard work of Sam Womble has done for our industry,” Diebel said.

