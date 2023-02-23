Arizona man pleads guilty to four felony charges in $50,000 El Paso cattle theft case

Jason Lenstrom entered into a plea agreement after failing to pay for cattle he bought at auction.

Jason Lenstrom, an Arizona man arrested and indicted for three felony counts of theft of livestock and one felony count of theft of property, pled guilty to all charges. Lenstrom agreed to nine years deferred adjudication probation, payment of $50,416.98 in restitution and 250 hours of community service for the crimes.

Lenstrom was indicted in August 2021, following an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges come after TSCRA Special Ranger Clay McKinney was contacted by the owner of the Rio Grande Classic Livestock Auction in El Paso in March 2021. Lenstrom purchased 126 head of cattle from the auction Jan. 19, 2021 and Feb. 2, 2021. Lenstrom paid for the cattle with three separate checks, totaling more than $50,000, all of which were later declined due to insufficient funds.

Special Ranger McKinney contacted Lenstrom to arrange payment. However, Lenstrom failed to settle his debts. This led to a criminal investigation and indictment of Lenstrom by an El Paso County Grand Jury on three felony counts of theft of livestock and one felony count of theft of property.

Lenstrom was arrested Aug. 23, 2021 in Holbrook, Arizona and bail was set at $60,000.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and McKinney would like to thank the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this case.

###