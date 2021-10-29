Apply now for the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Internship

Internship applications now available for 2022.

For many, hands-on learning serves as the most engaging, interactive, and practical way to retain information. The Talon Internship Program provides college-aged students the unique opportunity to spend their summer on an Angus operation gaining valuable, hands-on experience. Interns will gain extensive ranching knowledge while complimenting their skills as advocates for the beef and agriculture industry. Applications for the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Internship are due Dec. 1.

“We remain grateful beneficiaries of the incredible vision Cam Cooper had for preparing the next generation of leaders for Angus and the cattle industry,” said Thomas Marten, Angus Foundation executive director. “The experience of mentoring and hands-on learning has been mutually beneficial for both hosts and students in the Talon internship and the program continues to grow each year.”

The internship allows the legacy of the late Cameron “Cam” Cooper of the Talon Ranch, Twin Bridges, Montana to live on through its recipients. Cooper developed the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Endowment Fund in 2009 to be a one-of-a-kind educational experience for students. College sophomores, juniors, seniors and graduate students under the age of 25, majoring in an agricultural-related field of study, are eligible to apply for the internship.

“I applied for the program because I was hoping to learn more about the beef industry,” said Ben Harman, who was placed at Dublin Ranch in Harrison, Nebraska. “I wanted to learn more about how other people run their operations on a much larger scale than what I’m used to.”

Harman, who hails from Boswell, Indiana, said the internship allowed him to form a different perspective on agriculture, gain knowledge from farmers and ranchers, and fully comprehend the impact they have on the industry.

“The most valuable thing I’ve found in this internship is just the connections and the networking,” said Harman. “Without this internship, I don’t know if I would have ever had that opportunity to learn so much and to gain so many connections.”

During the internship, recipients visit both the American Angus Association® headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri and Certified Angus Beef® LLC in Wooster, Ohio. Additionally, interns get the opportunity to participate in numerous Angus and beef cattle activities off the farm, such as educational events, conferences, field days and much more.

Compensation for Talon interns is provided by the Angus Foundation through the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Endowment Fund.

Students interested in applying for the Talon internship program can find the application here.

For more information on the Talon internship program, contact Thomas Marten at [email protected] or visit angus.org/foundation

Written by Briley Richard, Angus Communications