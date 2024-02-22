Applications open for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Leadership Launch

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 22, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is now accepting applications for the 2024 TSCRA Leadership Launch held May 30-31 in Austin, Texas.

The two-day conference for high school juniors and seniors introduces 15 young leaders to the agricultural industry and public policy. Participants will meet industry leaders and elected officials, gain an understanding of the legislative process and learn more about issues impacting the agricultural industry.

Eligible participants must be a junior or senior level high school student at the time of application, and should have an interest in private property rights, natural resources or the beef industry.

To apply, students are required to email an online application, resume, short video and two letters of recommendation to [email protected] before the April 1 deadline. A $150 registration fee is required for accepted participants. Additional details including submission instructions are accessible at tscra.org/what-we-do/students/.

