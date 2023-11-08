Applications open for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Collegiate Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas (Nov. 8, 2023) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association opened the application window for the inaugural 2024 Cattle Raisers Collegiate Conference Jan. 5-7 in Fort Worth.

The three-day conference is geared towards college students interested in advancing career opportunities within the beef industry. Attendees will be provided with personal learning experiences, and a chance to broaden their network, connect with leading industry figures, tour cattle operations and gain professional development skills.

“Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has never been more committed to providing a future for aspiring industry leaders,” said Gilly Riojas, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association leadership development committee chairman. “Our first-ever collegiate conference shows a dedicated commitment to breaking barriers-to-entry and providing a clear pathway to success for students graduating college and seeking a career in the beef industry.”

Twenty selected students will attend the conference where they will be exposed to topics from resume building to salary negotiation to career potentials. Applicants must be enrolled in a credited college or university, pursuing an agricultural degree or future agricultural career, and be willing to learn, grow and be an advocate on behalf of the beef industry.

Applicants must submit an online application, resume, short video and two letters of recommendation. A $150 fee will be required if selected to participate. Submissions are due Nov. 26, 2023, to [email protected]. Additional details including submission instructions are accessible at https://tscra.org/what-we-do/students/

