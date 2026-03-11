Applications now open for 2026 TSCRA high school leadership camps

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 11, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today announced applications are open for two of its premier high school leadership programs — Leadership Launch and Cattle Raisers Roundup. Both programs, supported by the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation, are designed to inspire and equip the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Leadership Launch, held May 27-28 in Austin, is tailored for students entering their junior or senior year of high school in fall 2026. During the two-day program, students gain firsthand exposure to the agricultural industry and public policy, meeting with industry professionals and elected officials while learning about the legislative process and key issues impacting ranchers and landowners.

Cattle Raisers Roundup, set for July 19-24 in West Texas, offers an immersive, hands-on look at the beef industry from pasture to plate. The program is open to students entering their sophomore, junior or senior year of high school in fall 2026. Participants will tour cattle operations and beef packing facilities, connect with industry leaders and participate in professional development activities designed to build leadership skills and industry knowledge.

This year, both programs are included on a single application, streamlining the process for interested students.

Application deadlines are as follows:

Leadership Launch — April 5, 2026

Cattle Raisers Roundup — May 3, 2026

To apply, students are required to submit an online application, resume, short video and two letters of recommendation to [email protected] by the respective deadlines. Full submission details are available at tscra.org/students/.