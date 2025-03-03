Applications now being accepted for 2025 TSCRA high school student leadership camps

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 3, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) is now accepting applications for the 2025 TSCRA Leadership Launch and Cattle Raisers Roundup—two premier student programs designed to inspire and educate the next generation of agricultural leaders.

The Leadership Launch, held May 29–30 in Austin, is tailored for students entering their junior or senior year of high school in fall 2025. This intensive program provides participants with a firsthand look at the agricultural industry and public policy. Attendees will engage with industry professionals and elected officials, explore the legislative process, and gain insight into key issues shaping agriculture today.

The Cattle Raisers Roundup, set for July 14–18 in the Texas Panhandle, offers hands-on experience, covering all aspects of beef production—from pasture to plate. Participants will tour cattle operations and beef packing plants, meet industry leaders, and take part in professional development activities. This camp is an invaluable opportunity to deepen industry knowledge and build lasting connections.

This year, both programs are included on a single application, streamlining the process for interested students.

Application deadlines are as follows:

Leadership Launch: April 4, 2025

Cattle Raisers Roundup: May 2, 2025

To apply, students are required to email an online application, resume, a short video discussing their interest in the program and two letters of recommendation to [email protected] by the respective deadlines. Full submission details are available at tscra.org/what-we-do/students/.