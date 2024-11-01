Application now open for TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program

Entrepreneurs encouraged to apply for beef industry grant program through Nov. 30

FORT WORTH, Texas (November 1, 2024) – The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Leadership Development Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization committed to future generations of land and livestock stewards and leaders, announced today the application window for the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program is now open.

The TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program was designed to support individuals through financial capital who are establishing, operating or growing a beef business.

The program is open to entrepreneurs in Texas and Oklahoma including cow-calf operations, stockers, feeders, packing plants, large animal veterinary clinics and any other related segment of the beef value chain.

“Access to capital is one of the greatest challenges in the beef industry today,” said TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Chair Carl Ray Polk Jr. “By investing in these entrepreneurs, we’re not only supporting their success but also securing the future of our nation’s food supply and natural resources.”

To be eligible for consideration for financial assistance, applicants must operate a business in an economically depressed or blighted area in Texas or Oklahoma and face disadvantages. Eligible applicants must also demonstrate the difficulty of obtaining conventional financing because of such disadvantages.

The online application will remain open until Nov. 30. Applicants can expect to be notified of full, partial or denial of funding within 120 days of the close of the application period.

Details about the TSCRA Leadership Development Working Grant Program including the application and eligibility requirements can be found online at tscra.org/what-we-do/leadership-development-foundation/ .

###