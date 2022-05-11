Additional drought relief offered through ELAP

Due to persistent drought conditions, the USDA is offering additional relief through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP) to help ranchers cover above normal costs of hauling livestock to forage or other grazing acres. The policy enhancement complements previously announced ELAP compensation for hauling feed to livestock. ELAP livestock and feed hauling assistance is retroactive for 2021 and will be available for losses in 2022 and subsequent years. To apply, producers should contact their local USDA Service Center . To access the full ELAP-9 notice, click below.