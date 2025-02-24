Abby Geye Joins International Brangus Breeders Association as Director of Operations

The International Brangus Breeders Association (IBBA) has welcomed Abby Geye as its new director of operations. A native of Rising Star, Texas, Geye brings extensive experience in the registered cattle industry, as well as expertise in administrative and financial management.

In her new role, Geye will oversee IBBA’s daily operations, manage financial transactions, handle contractual business, facilitate communication with committees and the board of directors, coordinate meetings and events, and assist IBBA Executive Vice President Rick Cozzitorto with association affairs.

Geye graduated from Texas A&M University in 2022 with a degree in agribusiness and a minor in agricultural economics. She previously spent two years at Rodeo Austin, where she managed all aspects of the youth art show and junior leadership program. Additionally, she served as an assistant to the competitive events manager, coordinating livestock shows and junior contests. Her responsibilities included managing entry systems, processing payments and paperwork, budgeting, financial management, and liaising with staff, exhibitors, and Extension personnel. She also handled technology services and workflow organization for the chief operating officer.

Her collegiate experience also includes an internship with the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, a position as a student worker in Texas A&M’s Animal Science Department and serving as a teaching assistant.

Raised on her family’s Hereford and Polled Hereford cattle operation, Geye was actively involved in every aspect of the seedstock breeding program. She also participated in cattle shows across the state and competed in youth leadership events.

With her deep-rooted background in the cattle industry and proven leadership skills, Geye is set to make a significant impact at IBBA.

###