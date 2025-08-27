7P Ranch Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence with 50th Annual Simmental & SimAngus, Simbrah Production Sale

Winona, TX – August 21, 2025 – The Prud’homme family of 7P Ranch is thrilled to announce the 50th Annual Production Sale of their renowned Simmental, Simbrah, and Simbrah cattle. The historic celebration of quality cattle will be held Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7P Ranch, located at 10678 FM 757, Winona, Texas, just off I‑20 between Tyler and Longview.

This golden anniversary marks a half-century of breeding “practical cattle for practical cattlemen”—a philosophy that has guided their program since its inception, combining innovative AI strategies and high-forage nutrition to produce performance-driven, sound, and efficient cattle. The 7P herd not only have the best genetics that are accustomed to thriving in +90 degree summers and freezes in the winter, no assimilation needed.

Why Attend the 50th Annual Sale & What’s special about 7P cattle?

Proven Genetics : A legacy of AI breeding using top-tier Simmental, Angus, and Brahman sires ensures high-performance offspring.

: A legacy of AI breeding using top-tier Simmental, Angus, and Brahman sires ensures high-performance offspring. Range of Offerings : From growth-focused bulls to functionally bred females (including SimAngus, Brahman‑influenced F‑1 Simbrah), the sale has something for every cattle operation.

: From growth-focused bulls to functionally bred females (including SimAngus, Brahman‑influenced F‑1 Simbrah), the sale has something for every cattle operation. Easy to Work Cattle: Accustomed to Texas climate (extreme heat and cold snaps.) Enjoy gentle cattle that are pleasant to work and assimilate to your herd. No need to go far to get quality Simmental.

Event Highlights:

Opportunity to witness ranch practices and evaluate cattle in person

Virtual bidding available—DVAuction Broadcasting Real-Time Auctions

Celebratory recognition of the Prud’hommes’ generational impact on Texas Simmental breeding

Sale Weekend Schedule at 7P Ranch:

Friday, October 24 – The American Simmental Association and the American Brahman Breeders Association will be hosting the F1 Simbrah Summit. Education event – learn from the top industry experts and discover proven strategies to maximize longevity, profitability, and efficiency in your herd. Ad included in for reference and registration QR code. For more information see www.simmental.org 12:00 PM – Sales cattle viewing 1:00PM – Program

– The American Simmental Association and the American Brahman Breeders Association will be hosting the F1 Simbrah Summit. Education event – learn from the top industry experts and discover proven strategies to maximize longevity, profitability, and efficiency in your herd. Ad included in for reference and registration QR code. For more information see www.simmental.org Saturday, October 25:

12:00 PM – Complimentary BBQ lunch

– Complimentary BBQ lunch 1:00 PM – Cattle auction featuring: 63-Purebred Simmental and SimAngus bulls (yearlings to two-year-olds) 70-Bred females and open heifers in Simmental, SimAngus 25-Bred females and open heifers in F‑1 Simbrah

– Cattle auction featuring:

About 7P Ranch

Family-owned and operated, 7P Ranch has been a leading producer of Simmental and Simbrah genetics for over 50 years. Renowned for functional design, fertility, and efficiency, the ranch has hosted two major sales annually: Fall Production/Bull Sale, which now celebrates its 50th continuous annual iteration, and the Spring Bull Sale.

Contact for More Information and quotes:

Joe Prud’homme Sr. , Owner

, Owner Joe Prud’homme, Jr. , | 817-239-5328

, | 817-239-5328 Steve Prud’homme, | 817-781-4613

| 817-781-4613 [email protected] – Catalog Requests

Join us as we honor five decades of progress, innovation, and commitment to excellence. Visit 7Pranch.com for sale updates, virtual participation options, and complete lot details. https://facebook.com/sevenpranch

###