$6,000 reward still up for grabs in case of missing goats

Special Ranger says no one has come forward — but someone knows the truth

Rewards are known for bringing tipsters out of the woodwork. Sometimes, if the there’s enough cash, a witness may even turn on their friend or significant other. But in a case of 307 Angora goats stolen from a Crockett County ranch last year, even $6,000 hasn’t enticed anyone to come forward.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marty Baker hopes that changes soon.

The Angora goats, worth more than $46,000, were taken from the Mayfield Ranch, located 30 miles south of Ozona in Crockett County, sometime between April 7, 2020, and September 23, 2020. Baker said it is unknown if all 307 head were stolen at once or over time. The missing goats are branded with a “Z” on the right ear and had ear tags inscribed with the word “Mayfield” and a phone number. Their left ears are cropped, and most of the goats have tipped horns.

The money, which consists of $1,000 from Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s Operation Cow Thief program coupled with $5,000 of the victim’s, will be paid to an individual or divided between individuals who provide information leading to the arrest or indictment of the responsible party.

Baker said all information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously by calling 817-916-1775. Anyone with information may alternately contact Special Ranger Marty Baker at 512-468-5552 or Special Ranger Howard Brittain at 325-340-2268.

“We continue to work this investigation, but we’ve exhausted all leads at this time,” Baker said. “But we know there’s got to be someone out there who knows something or saw something and can help us help Mr. Mayfield.”

He said while all theft is hard on a rancher, one of this magnitude is devastating.

“This is his livelihood,” Baker said. “Please come forward if you can help.”