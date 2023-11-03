$500 reward offered for information about three stolen bulls in Archer County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers lead investigation into three stolen bulls in Archer County .

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are looking for looking for information in relation to three stolen registered bulls. Information leading to an arrest or conviction of involved parties is eligible for a cash reward.

The three bulls were last seen between Sept. 18 and Oct. 9 on Sam Cowan Road in Archer County.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Special Ranger John Vance at 903-438-6251or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

Download our reward flyer here to share

Registered Charolais bull – brand on left hip – tattoo 7719 – notch on the lower portion of both ears Registered Angus bull – brand on left hip – tattoo 8268 – notch on the lower portion of both ears. Registered Angus bull – brand on left hip – tattoo 7047 – notch on the lower portion of both ears. Brand on all three bulls

###