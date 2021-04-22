5 reasons you can feel good about choosing beef on Earth Day

For 51 years, April 22 has been designated as Earth Day.

But for even longer, cattle raisers have loved this land and worked to leave it a little better than they found it.

Here are five reasons you can feel good about choosing beef today (and every day).

We’re not competing with cows for food. Cattle generate more protein for the human food supply than would exist without them because their unique digestive system allows them to convert human-inedible plants into high-quality protein. That’s because 90% of what cattle eat is forage and plant leftovers that people can’t eat and would otherwise go to waste. Cattle are basically magicians. Since beef is produced from land that is otherwise unusable for food production, they expand the land available for human food production. Fire-fighting power. Grazing during winter can mitigate the grassland that acts as fuel during wildfire season and can even increase moisture levels in the area. Reducing your beef intake won’t make a significant impact on the environment. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, greenhouse gas from beef cattle only represents 2% of emissions in the U.S. And when you add in the production of animal feed and necessary fuel and electricity, all beef production is still only responsible for 3.7% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. In fact, if all livestock in the U.S. were eliminated and every American followed a vegan diet, greenhouse gas emissions would only be reduced by 2.6%, or 0.36% globally. Doe, a deer, a female deer — and all the other creatures that coexist with cows. Livestock operations help maintain and improve grasslands and wildlife habitats.

Anyone up for celebrating? I recommend steak.

-Katrina

Katrina Huffstutler is the executive director of communications for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Photo by Cee Lee Photography.