2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo Graduate Research Poster Showcase

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 10, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association invites graduate students to present their research at the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo taking place April 11-13 in Fort Worth. Graduate students will receive a complimentary registration to attend Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo and the School for Successful Ranching in addition to the opportunity to present their research to industry leaders, TSCRA members and affiliates.

To participate in the Graduate Research Poster Showcase sponsored by Merck Animal Health, student research must be related to the beef industry, such as ruminant nutrition, meat and quality assurance, agricultural communications, agricultural policy or grazing resources and land management practices as they relate to conservation for livestock. If selected, students are expected to showcase their posters April 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Cash prizes and plaques will be awarded.

Applications close March 12, 2025.

For questions, call 817-916-1753 or email [email protected]. For application requirements and additional convention information, visit cattleraisersconvention.com.v

###