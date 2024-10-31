2024 New Member Sweepstakes

Join TSCRA today and be automatically entered to win!

Win big in the TSCRA New Member Sweepstakes! TSCRA members who join Nov. 1 – Dec. 31 are automatically entered to win great prizes like a Traeger grill, Yeti cooler, Boot Barn shopping spree or even a year-long subscription of ribeye steaks through Four Sixes Ranch brand beef.

TSCRA New Member Sweepstakes Official Rules

No Purchase Necessary

This sweepstakes is open to all eligible entrants without the need for a purchase. Joining TSCRA as a member is not required to enter or win. Non-members may enter through an alternative entry method as described below.

Eligibility

The TSCRA New Member Sweepstakes is open to individuals who are:

Legal U.S. residents

At least 21 years of age at the time of entry

Employees of TSCRA and their immediate families are not eligible to win.

Each participant must ensure compliance with any specific laws or regulations in their state of residence related to sweepstakes participation.

How to Enter

Automatic Entry: All individuals who join TSCRA as new members between Nov. 1, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2024, will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes. Membership can be completed online through the TSCRA Member Center or by mail.

Alternative Entry (No Membership Required): Individuals may also enter the sweepstakes without purchasing a membership by completing the entry form available here.

Sweepstakes Period

To be eligible for prizes, entries must be received by Dec. 31, 2024. All eligible entries received by entry deadline will be entered into a random drawing to be conducted in January 2025.

Selection and Notification of Winners

All eligible entries will be entered into a random drawing to be conducted in January 2025.

TSCRA will notify potential winners using the contact information provided (email or phone) and will attempt to reach each winner up to three times.

If a potential winner fails to respond within 14 days following the initial contact attempt, they forfeit their prize, and an alternate winner will be selected through the same process.

Prize Information

All prizes are provided ‘as is,’ without warranty, express or implied.

Prize winners are responsible for any federal, state, and local taxes associated with accepting the prize. Winners may be required to complete a W-9 tax form and will receive a Form 1099 for any prizes exceeding IRS reporting requirements.

By accepting a prize, winners agree to TSCRA’s terms, including completing any necessary documentation.

Announcement of Winners

TSCRA will publicly announce the winners in The Cattleman magazine within two months of confirming the final winners of the sweepstakes.

General Conditions

TSCRA reserves the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the sweepstakes if necessary.