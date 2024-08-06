2024 Young Cattle Raisers Clay Shoot & Dinner registration now open

FORT WORTH, Texas (August 6, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced registration is now open for the 2024 Young Cattle Raisers Clay Shoot & Dinner. This event will take place Sept. 21, from 3-10 p.m. at Joshua Creek Ranch in Boerne.

The event features a hosted clay shoot, an open bar and dinner social and is open to ranchers, landowners, wildlife managers and other young professionals aged 25-40 with a vested interest in the future of the Southwest. Attendees need not be a member of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association to participate.

The event is a part of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s commitment to developing and engaging future land and livestock stewards and leaders.

“We have such a thriving community of young leaders within Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, and providing those opportunities for these men and women to connect, network and grow in their involvement in the association is always exciting,” said President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “From cattle raisers to wildlife managers and landowners, I welcome anyone who has been curious about the association to grab a friend and join us at Joshua Creek Ranch.”

Registration is complimentary, but tickets are limited.

For more information and to register, visit tscra.org/leadership-development-foundation/.

###