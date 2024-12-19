2024 Year in Review

TSCRA supports wildfire recovery

TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund sprang into action to support cattle raisers impacted by the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce wildfires, the largest wildfire event in Texas history, raising more than $2.5 million in funding. Thousands of individuals and businesses came together to generously donate to the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund in support of cattle raisers facing staggering losses.

This included Taylor Sheridan, and his Four Sixes Ranch, Ryan Bingham and Hotel Drover, who hosted an event benefiting the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund. The benefit took place on Monday, May 6 at the Hotel Drover in Fort Worth and featured a show-stopping performance by Grammy-winning artist Ryan Bingham, as well as celebrity guest actors from the Yellowstone series, Fort Worth elites and ranchers.

An open application window allowed victims to apply for funding. Donations were distributed to these individuals, helping to make a real difference after these devastating losses. We highlighted two of these recipients in the December edition of The Cattleman. If you missed, read along here.

TSCRA also held a first responder appreciation dinner in Canadian Oct. 20. The event was hosted by TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund on behalf of local landowners to thank first responders who gave back during the Panhandle wildfires. This provided a platform to thank volunteer fire departments and distribute donations on behalf of the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund.