2024 Year in Review

2024 in the rearview: Five moments that mattered to TSCRA members
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association protects and advances the future of land and livestock stewards. This year, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is reflecting on the top five moments that made the greatest difference to our members and the industry at large.
TSCRA Launches Leadership Development Foundation
In February, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to develop future land and livestock stewards and leaders. The TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation supports high school and college programs, internships, young professional development opportunities, and financial assistance to beef entrepreneurs through the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program.
In October, the foundation announced nearly $200,000 of funding was granted to entrepreneurs throughout the beef industry. These grants do not require repayment, focusing solely on helping recipients establish long-term careers in the beef industry.
Then the Sun Rises
by Crystal Albers
TSCRA supports wildfire recovery
TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund sprang into action to support cattle raisers impacted by the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce wildfires, the largest wildfire event in Texas history, raising more than $2.5 million in funding. Thousands of individuals and businesses came together to generously donate to the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund in support of cattle raisers facing staggering losses.
This included Taylor Sheridan, and his Four Sixes Ranch, Ryan Bingham and Hotel Drover, who hosted an event benefiting the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund. The benefit took place on Monday, May 6 at the Hotel Drover in Fort Worth and featured a show-stopping performance by Grammy-winning artist Ryan Bingham, as well as celebrity guest actors from the Yellowstone series, Fort Worth elites and ranchers.
An open application window allowed victims to apply for funding. Donations were distributed to these individuals, helping to make a real difference after these devastating losses. We highlighted two of these recipients in the December edition of The Cattleman. If you missed, read along here.
TSCRA also held a first responder appreciation dinner in Canadian Oct. 20. The event was hosted by TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund on behalf of local landowners to thank first responders who gave back during the Panhandle wildfires. This provided a platform to thank volunteer fire departments and distribute donations on behalf of the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund.
Cattle Raisers PAC sets the stage for policy success
Cattle Raisers PAC saw success at the state and federal level. Cattle Raisers PAC endorsed 140 candidates and made financial contributions to over 65 of those candidates. All but one of the endorsed candidates won their race, making the PAC success rate 99.92%. These endorsements set the stage to move important policy impacting members in 2025. The association’s policy priorities include creating regulations around the sale of cell cultured proteins in Texas, updates to technology used for brand registration, repealing the estate tax at the federal level, passage of a new farm bill amongst other issues.
TSCRA showcases Texas land and livestock stewardship
In April, G Bar C Ranch, a North Texas cattle ranch committed to sustainability, was named the national winner of the Environmental Stewardship Award Program (ESAP) for its exemplary stewardship practices and conservation achievements. The ranch, which is owned by GC and Mary Ellis and operated by their daughter Meredith and long-time ranch manager Michael Knabe, became the fifth Texas-based operation to be awarded the national title. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association nominated G Bar C Ranch was nominated by to compete for the Region IV ESAP award after being named the 2023 Texas ESAP winner at the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.
G Bar C Ranch, like many TSCRA members, represents Texas’ commitment to caring for the environment and protecting natural resources. The award symbolizes the many landowners and cattle raisers in Texas who share a conservation-minded approach to ranching.
TSCRA supports members navigating animal disease traceability regulations
In April, USDA announced it would implement updated regulations for animal disease traceability. To support cattle raisers impacted by the rule, TSCRA set off to develop essential resources for its membership. This included hosting educational events throughout the state, an online webinar, and online materials to help answer cattle raisers’ most pressing questions.
Hearing from members, TSCRA also committed to addressing member concerns. This meant addressing the need to ensure the program could continue to operate at the speed of commerce while advocating for data security and decentralized data management that better aligns with members’ expectations.
What’s in store for 2025
We’re excited about the progress we’ve made over the past year and the bright future ahead for both cattle raisers and the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. To stay in the loop, be sure to stay subscribed to our TSCRA Update, read The Cattleman each month, or participate in one of our many upcoming events.