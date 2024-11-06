2024 general election results: Success from the Cattle Raisers PAC

AUSTIN, Texas (November 6, 2024) – The Cattle Raisers PAC had a successful night both at the state and federal level. Cattle Raisers PAC endorsed 140 candidates and made financial contributions to over 65 of those candidates. All but one of the endorsed candidates won their race, making the PAC success rate 99.92%.

The Cattle Raisers PAC supports candidates that have demonstrated their understanding of the importance of the beef industry, ranchers and landowners to Texas and the U.S. The Cattle Raisers PAC engaged directly with candidates through endorsements, meetings across the state and contributions to help these candidates succeed in their races.

During the 2024 general election, 9 million voters cast their ballot in Texas. Texas voter turnout can be largely attributed to the highly contested U.S. Presidential race and the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Colin Allred. Sen. Ted Cruz won Texas by a large margin with 53.2% of votes cast.

The Texas delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives did not see much change after the election. With one race yet to be called, Republicans hold 25 seats while the Democrats hold 12.

Republican Congressman Michael Burgess and Congresswoman Kay Granger are not seeking reelection. Their successors, Brandon Gill and Craig Goldman, kept the districts in Republican control. Incumbent Republican Reps. Tony Gonzales and Monica De La Cruz beat their Democratic challengers while Republican Mayra Flores lost a close race to incumbent Democrat Vicente Gonzalez.

With 57 Congressional races not yet determined, it is unclear which party will assume control of the U.S. House.

Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate flipping three seats so far and retaking the chamber for the first time in four years. Five races have yet to be called.

The Texas State Senate had 15 seats up for reelection this cycle. Most incumbents won their races. However, when they convene in Jan. 2025, there will be one more Republican senator. Republican challenger Robert Garza defeated incumbent Democratic Sen. Morgan LaMantia. That brings the balance of power in the Texas Senate to 20 Republicans and 11 Democrats.

Republicans gained two seats in the Texas House of Representatives. The Texas House of Representatives now stands at 88 Republicans and 62 Democrats with 32 new members joining the chamber.

Most notably, Republicans flipped two traditionally Democratic seats. Republican Denise Villalobos defeated her Democratic challenger in House District 34. Additionally, Republican Don McLaughlin Jr. defeated his Democratic challenger for the seat in House District 80.

The Texas Supreme Court has nine justices who are elected statewide. Three seats up for reelection have been claimed by Republican incumbent candidates maintaining all seats held by the Republican party.

