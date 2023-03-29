Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

2023 Youth Photo Contest and Graduate Research Poster Showcase winners

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association held a Youth Photo Contest and Graduate Research Poster Showcase in conjunction with the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo last week in Fort Worth. The association is proud to announce the winners of these youth opportunities. A special thank you also goes to the sponsors of these events. See a complete list of those sponsors and results below. 

Ages 5-8

  • 1st Place – Cade Whitefield, Milo 
  • 2nd Place – Ryan Brister, Relaxing Time 
  • 3rd Place – Kaylee Brown, Brother on the Fence 

Ages 9-13 

  • 1st – Sadie Miller, Beefmaster Beauty 
  • 2nd – Daniel Brister, Beautiful Spring 
  • 3rd – Matthan Ellis, Peek-A-Boo

Ages 14-18 

  • 1st – Keona Ellis, Glory
  • 2nd- Sierra Allen, Can I Help You? 
  • 3rd – Cody Lay, Ranch Sunset 1 

People Choice Winner 

Brooks Burgin with photo Barbed Sunset 

Sponsored by: ETC 

Grad Poster Showcase 

  • 1st- Kaliu Silva, Texas Tech University
  • 2nd- Grace Baxter, Oklahoma State University
  • 3rd – Katy Jo Richardson, West Texas A&M University

Sponsored by: Merck 

