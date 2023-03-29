2023 Youth Photo Contest and Graduate Research Poster Showcase winners

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association held a Youth Photo Contest and Graduate Research Poster Showcase in conjunction with the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo last week in Fort Worth. The association is proud to announce the winners of these youth opportunities. A special thank you also goes to the sponsors of these events. See a complete list of those sponsors and results below.

Ages 5-8

1 st Place – Cade Whitefield, Milo

Place – Cade Whitefield, Milo 2 nd Place – Ryan Brister, Relaxing Time

Place – Ryan Brister, Relaxing Time 3rd Place – Kaylee Brown, Brother on the Fence

Ages 9-13

1 st – Sadie Miller, Beefmaster Beauty

– Sadie Miller, Beefmaster Beauty 2 nd – Daniel Brister, Beautiful Spring

– Daniel Brister, Beautiful Spring 3rd – Matthan Ellis, Peek-A-Boo

Ages 14-18

1 st – Keona Ellis, Glory

– Keona Ellis, Glory 2nd- Sierra Allen, Can I Help You?

3rd – Cody Lay, Ranch Sunset 1

People Choice Winner

Brooks Burgin with photo Barbed Sunset

Sponsored by: ETC

Grad Poster Showcase

1st- Kaliu Silva, Texas Tech University

2nd- Grace Baxter, Oklahoma State University

3rd – Katy Jo Richardson, West Texas A&M University

Sponsored by: Merck