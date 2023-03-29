2023 Youth Photo Contest and Graduate Research Poster Showcase winners

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association held a Youth Photo Contest and Graduate Research Poster Showcase in conjunction with the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo last week in Fort Worth. The association is proud to announce the winners of these youth opportunities. A special thank you also goes to the sponsors of these events. See a complete list of those sponsors and results below.
Ages 5-8
- 1st Place – Cade Whitefield, Milo
- 2nd Place – Ryan Brister, Relaxing Time
- 3rd Place – Kaylee Brown, Brother on the Fence
Ages 9-13
- 1st – Sadie Miller, Beefmaster Beauty
- 2nd – Daniel Brister, Beautiful Spring
- 3rd – Matthan Ellis, Peek-A-Boo
Ages 14-18
- 1st – Keona Ellis, Glory
- 2nd- Sierra Allen, Can I Help You?
- 3rd – Cody Lay, Ranch Sunset 1
People Choice Winner
Brooks Burgin with photo Barbed Sunset
Sponsored by: ETC
Grad Poster Showcase
- 1st- Kaliu Silva, Texas Tech University
- 2nd- Grace Baxter, Oklahoma State University
- 3rd – Katy Jo Richardson, West Texas A&M University
Sponsored by: Merck