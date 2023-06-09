2023 Summer Meeting concludes in Marfa

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association wrapped up its two-day Summer Meeting in Marfa Friday, where 200 members learned about key issues impacting the cattle industry and conducted important business for the association.

Attendees heard from Melissa Hamilton, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association executive director of government relations, for an 88th Regular Session of the Texas Legislature recap. Other speakers included: Dr. Andy Schwartz, Texas’ state veterinarian who shared updates to ongoing traceability efforts to combat disease outbreak in cattle and deer; Parks Brown, partner at Uhl, Fitzsimons, Burton, Wolff and Rangel PLLC, who provided an overview of carbon sequestration and alternative energy markets; Dr. Sara Wycoff, wildlife veterinarian at Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, who shared the latest on Chronic Wasting Disease in Texas deer populations; and Brett Stuart, founder and president of Global AgriTrends, who discussed global imports and exports effect on the American beef supply.

In addition to a robust lineup of speakers, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Board of Directors convened for the second time this year.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association will meet again Sept. 25-27 at its Policy Conference in College Station.

