2023 Cattle Raisers Roundup attendees announced by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) selected 24 young beef industry leaders to attend the 2023 Cattle Raisers Roundup, a 5-day educational program for emerging sophomore, junior and senior high school students.
2023 participants include:
- Kaci Atchison, Harker Heights
- Ireland Bailey, Bryan
- Sadie Bassham, Colorado City
- Luke Bauer, Red Rock
- Weston Brooks, China
- William Chloupek, Dallas
- Orian Gaston, Corsicana
- Carson Gattis, Georgetown
- Kailee Glover, Bowie
- Ava Harborth, New Berlin
- Katie Harlow, Dallas
- Kaylin Jacobs, Brenham
- Cooper Mau, Columbus
- Harper Mau, Columbus
- Casey Miller, Water Valley
- Ruth Nieto, Raymondville
- Brandon Perkins, Irene
- Jake Pfeuffer, Christoval
- Owen Sanders, Cedar Park
- Turner Sanders, Huntington
- Karlie Schneider, Marion
- Wes Shaw, McLean
- Ryleigh Whitaker, Ranger
- Kylie Whitley, Madill, Oklahoma
The 2023 program includes visits to Austin, Victoria, Corpus Christi and San Antonio. Attendees will participate in progressive, thought-provoking activities including tours of cattle operations, beef processing facilities, and legislative offices. The program incorporates interactive educational sessions simulating real-world experiences.
