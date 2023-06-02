2023 Cattle Raisers Roundup attendees announced by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) selected 24 young beef industry leaders to attend the 2023 Cattle Raisers Roundup, a 5-day educational program for emerging sophomore, junior and senior high school students.

2023 participants include:

Kaci Atchison, Harker Heights

Ireland Bailey, Bryan

Sadie Bassham, Colorado City

Luke Bauer, Red Rock

Weston Brooks, China

William Chloupek, Dallas

Orian Gaston, Corsicana

Carson Gattis, Georgetown

Kailee Glover, Bowie

Ava Harborth, New Berlin

Katie Harlow, Dallas

Kaylin Jacobs, Brenham

Cooper Mau, Columbus

Harper Mau, Columbus

Casey Miller, Water Valley

Ruth Nieto, Raymondville

Brandon Perkins, Irene

Jake Pfeuffer, Christoval

Owen Sanders, Cedar Park

Turner Sanders, Huntington

Karlie Schneider, Marion

Wes Shaw, McLean

Ryleigh Whitaker, Ranger

Kylie Whitley, Madill, Oklahoma

The 2023 program includes visits to Austin, Victoria, Corpus Christi and San Antonio. Attendees will participate in progressive, thought-provoking activities including tours of cattle operations, beef processing facilities, and legislative offices. The program incorporates interactive educational sessions simulating real-world experiences.

###