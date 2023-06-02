Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

2023 Cattle Raisers Roundup attendees announced by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) selected 24 young beef industry leaders to attend the 2023 Cattle Raisers Roundup, a 5-day educational program for emerging sophomore, junior and senior high school students.

2023 participants include:

  • Kaci Atchison, Harker Heights
  • Ireland Bailey, Bryan
  • Sadie Bassham, Colorado City
  • Luke Bauer, Red Rock
  • Weston Brooks, China
  • William Chloupek, Dallas
  • Orian Gaston, Corsicana
  • Carson Gattis, Georgetown
  • Kailee Glover, Bowie
  • Ava Harborth, New Berlin
  • Katie Harlow, Dallas
  • Kaylin Jacobs, Brenham
  • Cooper Mau, Columbus
  • Harper Mau, Columbus
  • Casey Miller, Water Valley
  • Ruth Nieto, Raymondville
  • Brandon Perkins, Irene
  • Jake Pfeuffer, Christoval
  • Owen Sanders, Cedar Park
  • Turner Sanders, Huntington
  • Karlie Schneider, Marion
  • Wes Shaw, McLean
  • Ryleigh Whitaker, Ranger
  • Kylie Whitley, Madill, Oklahoma  

The 2023 program includes visits to Austin, Victoria, Corpus Christi and San Antonio. Attendees will participate in progressive, thought-provoking activities including tours of cattle operations, beef processing facilities, and legislative offices. The program incorporates interactive educational sessions simulating real-world experiences.

