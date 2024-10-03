$200,000 in funding awarded to beef entrepreneurs through TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program

FORT WORTH, Texas (October 3, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Leadership Development Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting future land and livestock stewards, announced nearly $200,000 of funding was granted to entrepreneurs throughout the beef industry.

The funding comes after the inaugural TSCRA Leadership Development Working Grant Program Spring application period, offering financial support to individuals in Texas or Oklahoma who have faced challenges obtaining conventional financing. Unlike traditional loans, these grants do not require repayment, focusing solely on helping recipients establish long-term careers in the beef industry. The grant program is inclusive, open to individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and industry segments.

“The landscape of ranching has become increasingly challenging for each generation,” says TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Chairman Carl Ray Polk Jr. “Market risks, land availability, operational costs and more have left the future legacy of ranching compromised. The TSCRA Leadership Development Working Grant Program allows TSCRA to equip individuals with the financial capital to sustain their beef business.”

Fall applications open for the TSCRA Leadership Development Working Grant Program Nov. 1 and will close Nov. 30. More information can be found by emailing [email protected] or by visiting tscra.org/leadership-development-foundation/.

