146th Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo concludes in Fort Worth  

The 146th Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo concluded Sunday, marking a successful close to the three-day industry event that featured a full slate of keynote addresses, awards, nominations and educational programming.

Near 4,000 attendees joined the 2023 event held March 24-26 in downtown Fort Worth. Three general sessions focused on beef demand, global trade implications and market outlooks while keynote speaker Dana Perino discussed her rural Wyoming upbringing and life inside the White House. Additionally, the event hosted the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s annual meeting, where important business for the largest livestock association in the Southwest is conducted, including:

The election of two new board of directors, Bill Cawley and Lloyd French IV

The election of three new executive committee members, David Crow, Joe Leathers and Cody Webb

Announcement of 2023 Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award Recipient, Meredith Ellis of G Bar C Ranch

Recognition of the 2023 Outstanding County Extension Agent – Beef, David Groschke

The TSCRA annual meeting also brought Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz (TX-15) to the stage where convention attendees heard important updates from an advocate working on the frontlines in Washington, D.C.

“For years, Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo has been a must-attend experience as our association’s annual membership meeting,” said TSCRA President Arthur Uhl. “This year was no different. We hosted a prestigious lineup of high-ranking and notable speakers on topics that impact our members directly. Sure, the conference is about the cattle industry, but it’s also about wildlife, the environment, private property rights and so much more, all of which were addressed in Fort Worth this past week.”

Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo also hosted fundraisers for various TSCRA entities, raising $107,500 in donations for the TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation, and $78,800 for TSCRA youth-specific programs.

This year’s event was packed with hours of educational sessions, a live demonstration area, multiple student opportunities and competitions, as well as a vast expo with more than 250 exhibitor booths for attendees to visit.

“Thanks to all the cattle raisers, landowners and businesses who gave their time and support in making this event a success,” said Uhl. “Our team of volunteer leadership and staff put together an outstanding program showcasing ideas, innovation and people that drive the industry forward. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Fort Worth next year for the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, March 22-24, 2024.”

###