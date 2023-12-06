$1,000 reward offered for information on 10 stolen SimAngus heifers in Hughes County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers lead investigation into 10 stolen SimAngus heifers in Hughes County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are looking for information in relation to 10 stolen heifers. Information leading to an arrest or conviction of involved parties is eligible for a cash reward.

The heifers were last seen Nov. 17 between Pryor Road and North 3906 Road at the owner’s feedlot Stuart, Oklahoma.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Special Ranger Cody Hyde at 918-315-2925 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

Download our reward flyer here to share

Registered Angus bull – brand on left hip – tattoo 7047 – notch on the lower portion of both ears. Campstool brand on all heifers

###