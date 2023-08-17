$1,000 reward offered for information about cattle shot in Bexar County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers lead investigation into livestock killing.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are looking for information in relation to the shooting of five head of cattle. Information leading to an arrest or indictment of involved parties is eligible for a cash reward.

The cattle were shot at the intersection of Stuart Road and Old Stuart Road in San Antonio. The first incident occurred April 13 when three head of cattle were shot. The second incident involved two head of cattle and occurred April 25 in the same general area.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

