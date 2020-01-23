TSCRA Talk, Episode 1: Criminals don’t take holidays

You’ve talked, we’ve listened (and talked).

We’ve heard from many of our members and friends who now choose podcasts over — or in addition to — radio or audiobooks and would like to hear from us when they’re driving down the highway or across pastures. Now, they can!

In the inaugural episode of TSCRA Talk, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman shares about his work, which recently included a call about a stolen item on Christmas day. Podcast host Kristen Brown visits with Goodman about theft prevention tips for landowners, as well as protecting yourself against check fraud. And since everyone loves a good crime story, Goodman shares one experience that stands out to him and one case he’s currently working on. Click play on the player below to hear to entire conversation.

Want to take TSCRA Talk along with you? Download today’s episode (or even better, subscribe!) via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.

Have ideas for content you’d like to hear on future episodes? Send an email to khuffstutler@tscra.org.

Happy listening,

Katrina