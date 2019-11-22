TSCRA recognizes staff for dedication, milestones

Twenty long-time Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association employees were celebrated last month for milestones in their tenure at the association’s annual staff appreciation luncheon in Fort Worth.

Recognized were:

Liberty Campbell, director of digital production, five years

Lana Love, market inspector, five years

Joyce Marsden, copy editor, five years

Bobby Massey, market inspector, five years

Jay McCown, market inspector, five years

Kaleb McLaurin, executive director of government and public affairs, five years

Annie Phanthavong, membership coordinator, five years

Paul Pruitt, market inspector, five years

Laura Tillery, market inspector, five years

Rhonda Willeford, market inspector, five years

David Williams, market inspector, five years

Christina Sebesta, sales and accounts receivables operations, 10 years

Kristin Hawkins, digital content editor, 20 years

Galynn Mazoch, market inspector, 20 years

Allen Osborn, market inspector, 20 years

Jimmy Dickson Jr., special ranger regional supervisor, 25 years

Ronald Ober, market inspector, 25 years

Dean Bohannon, special ranger, 30 years

Robin Clark, market inspector/special ranger, 35 years

Gary Baros, market inspector/special ranger, 40 years

Robert Ware, market inspector, 45 years

TSCRA President Robert E. McKnight said it was an honor to recognize the staff’s dedication to their work and to the members.

“It is my pleasure to share the stage with the individuals we’re recognizing today,” McKnight said. “But I am grateful for each member of the association’s staff for what they do every day to help protect the ranching way of life.”