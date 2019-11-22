TSCRA recognizes staff for dedication, milestones
Twenty long-time Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association employees were celebrated last month for milestones in their tenure at the association’s annual staff appreciation luncheon in Fort Worth.
Recognized were:
- Liberty Campbell, director of digital production, five years
- Lana Love, market inspector, five years
- Joyce Marsden, copy editor, five years
- Bobby Massey, market inspector, five years
- Jay McCown, market inspector, five years
- Kaleb McLaurin, executive director of government and public affairs, five years
- Annie Phanthavong, membership coordinator, five years
- Paul Pruitt, market inspector, five years
- Laura Tillery, market inspector, five years
- Rhonda Willeford, market inspector, five years
- David Williams, market inspector, five years
- Christina Sebesta, sales and accounts receivables operations, 10 years
- Kristin Hawkins, digital content editor, 20 years
- Galynn Mazoch, market inspector, 20 years
- Allen Osborn, market inspector, 20 years
- Jimmy Dickson Jr., special ranger regional supervisor, 25 years
- Ronald Ober, market inspector, 25 years
- Dean Bohannon, special ranger, 30 years
- Robin Clark, market inspector/special ranger, 35 years
- Gary Baros, market inspector/special ranger, 40 years
- Robert Ware, market inspector, 45 years
TSCRA President Robert E. McKnight said it was an honor to recognize the staff’s dedication to their work and to the members.
“It is my pleasure to share the stage with the individuals we’re recognizing today,” McKnight said. “But I am grateful for each member of the association’s staff for what they do every day to help protect the ranching way of life.”