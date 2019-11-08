TSCRA Legislative Roundup: One last gathering, plus following bills in DC 

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association government affairs staff attended the final ranch gathering of the year in Waco Thursday evening, where we gave an update on the latest policy and political issues. TSCRA hosted almost 30 ranch gatherings throughout 2019 thanks to our dedicated sponsors, volunteer leaders and event staff. Ranch gatherings will resume next year, but in the meantime, you can keep up with our latest news and activities in this update every Friday!

This week, government affairs staff have continued to monitor and engage on the multiple bills filled in the U.S. House of Representatives dealing with fake meat, hours of service regulations and labor. Congressional approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement also remains at the top of our national priorities.

Also this week, staff met with Congressman John Carter, R-Texas, Round Rock, to discuss some of the latest issues in Washington, as well as the 2020 election. Staff from the TSCRA Political Action Committee (PAC), will meet with dozens of current and prospective lawmakers as we prepare to create voting recommendations ahead of the March 3, 2020, primary election.

