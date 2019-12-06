TSCRA Joins the Blogosphere

At Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, we’re proud of our flagship publication, The Cattleman magazine. Since 1914, The Cattleman has prided itself on tradition, loyalty and a commitment to commercial cattle producers throughout the state of Texas and the southwest region. Still today, it continues to be an industry-leading publication with those same values.

But print deadlines fall 30- to 60- days before publication and, in today’s fast-paced world, sometimes the news can’t wait. Other times, we just wish we had the space to tell you more.

That’s we’re launching this blog. To give you more details than social media is made for, but in a more timely manner than our print publication allows.

In this space, you’ll find a blend of association and industry news, policy updates and short feature stories. We hope you’ll find it useful and interesting (and that you’ll tell us if there’s anything you’d like to see more of).

Stay tuned,

Katrina