TSCRA joins CattleTrace pilot project as private sector partner

Voluntary animal disease traceability program is industry-driven

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has joined Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Kansas Livestock Association, Florida Cattlemen’s Association and a host of other private and public industry groups in partnering with CattleTrace. The ongoing pilot program, which is built on voluntary participation by cattle raisers, feeders and livestock marketers, tests methodology for tracking individual animals through multiple locations and points of commerce in the beef supply chain.

The objectives of the project are to develop a purpose-built infrastructure for an animal disease traceability system; evaluate the efficiency and capabilities of the animal disease traceability system and infrastructure; and determine the value of an animal disease traceability system throughout the supply chain.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association First Vice President Hughes Abell says the association joined the project because it is completely industry driven.

“We understand the benefits of an animal disease traceability program, especially if the industry were to face a crisis like Foot and Mouth Disease,” Abell says. “But we want to make sure any such program is designed and tested by cattlemen and women who understand the realities of this business.”

He also appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with other industry partners. “As they say in the military, it’s the principle of mass,” he explains. “Together, we’re better equipped to serve as catalysts of growth. Each organization brings its own perspective and expertise, which allows us to develop a program that works for each segment of the cattle industry.”

He knows some members may not be interested in participating — and that’s OK.

“Participation in CattleTrace is 100% voluntary,” Abell explained. “We believe in the freedom to choose which programs are a fit for your operation and which aren’t. For our members who do elect to participate in this traceability program or just want to learn more, we’re here to help.”

For more information on CattleTrace, visit cattletrace.org.