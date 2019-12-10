TSCRA applauds USMCA deal

FORT WORTH, Texas — Robert McKnight, Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), issued the following statement after United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced an agreement on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“We are pleased that the administration and Speaker Pelosi have reached an agreement that will allow USMCA to move forward. Free trade with our neighbors is absolutely vital for American beef producers as Mexico and Canada purchase almost $2 billion of U.S. beef and beef products each year.

We urge both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate to pass USMCA without delay. American farmers and ranchers deserve nothing less, and should begin the new year with the certainty of continued duty-free access to two of our largest export markets.”

###