Tom Lee Drake

Tom Lee Drake, 67, died April 5, 2019. He was born June 12, 1941, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to the late W.H. & Clifford (Walkup) Drake.

Drake grew up in Davis, graduating from high school in 1959. While still in high school, he met Judi Morton, of Sulphur, and after dating for five years, they were married in 1962. She preceded him in death in 2017.

He attended the University of Oklahoma and was a member of Sigma Nu. He was a proud member of the Davis community his entire life. He served the city as mayor from 1966-1968 and was a past member of the Davis Volunteer Fire Department. He won a Perfect Attendance award for attending the DHS Alumni Banquet 50 consecutive years and was inducted into the Davis Alumni Hall of Fame in 1999. He was the founder of the Davis Alumni Golf Tournament, raising money for the school. He loved not only his school and city, but his county as well, serving on the Murray County Emergency Medical Services Board.

The cattle business was truly his life. He and his brother, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Director Bob Drake, founded Drake Farms in 1966. He served on boards at the county, state and national levels. He was a charter member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, as well as on the board of directors from 1986-1990.

Drake served as president of the Oklahoma Angus Association three times. He was awarded the Mr. Angus Award and was inducted into the Oklahoma Angus Hall of Fame. Through the American Angus Association, he was awarded the Historic Angus Herd Award in 1983. He served that association as a director from 1989-1995 and served as American Angus president in 1991. He was also awarded the Oklahoma State University Animal Science Master Breeder Award in 1988. Near the end of his career, he served on the Oklahoma State Board of Agriculture. When Drake Farms sold in 2002, he continued to consult with Angus cattle breeders throughout the country.

Survivors include three daughters, Stacey (Ricky) Harness of Poquoson, Va., Paige (Shawn) Magee of Norman, Okla., and Ashley (Guy) Wiley of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; a brother, Bob Drake of Davis; a bonus daughter, Kelly Owens; and many relatives and friends.

Memorials be made to Cross Timbers Hospice of Davis or the First United Methodist Church of Davis Building Fund.

Published in the June 2019 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine