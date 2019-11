The Beef: Storm’s coming

This week Colorado and Nebraska and northern edge of Kansas will get the first taste of a winter storm with five to eight inches of snow forecast in some spots and strong winds. This week’s kill, estimated at 575k head, up 3k head from last Thanksgiving week’s 572k could be impacted depending on the timing and severity of the storm. Cassie Fish, The Beef, takes a look at how severe weather in the next week cold affect markets. Read more…