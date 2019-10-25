The Beef: Heading into the weekend green

Cassandra Fish, The Beef markets newsletter, takes a look at October’s wild markets and where the month could end up. CME live cattle futures continue to doggedly work higher and are solidly gaining into the close of another week. With seven weeks since the market bottomed, Fish says October hasn’t managed to make a new high for the move, “but it’s still managing the largest daily gain today, taking back money lost on the bull spreads now that the threat of delivery seems to have faded.” She says October will likely close higher on the week. Read more…

