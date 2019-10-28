Texas Weekly Recap, 10-28-19

Source: USDA Economics, Statistics and Market Information System (ESMIS)

Yearling feeder steers and heifers sold fully steady. Light weight calves sold $2 to $4 lower. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls 1.00 to 3.00 lower. Hay trades were mostly steady to firm on light to moderate demand and trading activity. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly unchanged cents on grain sorghum; mostly 1 to 4 cents higher on wheat; mostly unchanged cents on corn.

