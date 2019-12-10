Texas Crop Progress and Condition Summary for Dec. 2-8, 2019

Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service

Weekly Summary for Dec. 2-8, 2019

Weather was mostly dry across Texas last week, while average temperatures were slightly warmer than the week prior. Precipitation in the Northern High Plains ranged from trace amounts to a quarter of an inch, while the rest state received little to no precipitation. There were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains were in need of moisture in the Northern High Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, the Edwards Plateau and South Texas. The lack of moisture has affected emergence and growth. Some producers in the Plains continued seeding winter wheat, while others decided to wait for an increase in top soil moisture. Insect pressure was increasing in some Cross Timbers small grains.

Row Crops: Cotton harvest was winding down in the Plains, the Trans-Pecos and the Edwards Plateau, but it was delayed in areas of the Blacklands due to wet conditions. Peanut harvest continued in South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Spinach and cabbage harvest continued in South Texas. Development of fall vegetable crops continued to progress in South Texas and the Lower Valley. Pecan harvest continued in the Southern High Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Trans-Pecos, the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas and South Texas.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition remained mostly fair to good across the state. The lack of

moisture throughout the state forced producers to continue supplemental feeding. Range and pasture condition remained mostly fair to poor

